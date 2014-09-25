Arch Enemy call made Doyle cry

Former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein says he cried when he discovered girlfriend Alissa White-Gluz was joining Arch Enemy.

She left The Agonist to hook up with the band earlier this year and the occasion left them both emotional.

He tells the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner: “We cried. She told me and she was crying. I’m like, ‘Is that bad?’ She said, ‘No, it’s great – that’s my favourite band.’

“When they made the announcement, she had to change all her social media statuses in the kitchen. She shut the computer, got up, went in the back and started crying for 20 minutes.”

White-Gluz replaced Angela Gossow, who stepped back after 13 years and six albums earlier this year. She’s now Arch Enemy’s business manager and the pair’s friendship played a part in White-Gluz taking over vocal duties.

Gossow said: “I’ve known her as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years. I thought she deserved a chance to shine – now she’s getting it. Just like I got that chance in 2001.”

Meanwhile, Doyle, who released Abominator in 2013, recently completed the first leg of a US tour. He’s now asking fans on the band’s Facebook page for suggestions of where the band should play next.

Arch Enemy released War Eternal, their first album with White-Gluz, in June and will support Kreator on their UK and Irish tour in December.

Tour dates

Dec 16: Leamington Spa Assembly

Dec 17: Bristol Academy

Dec 18: LondonForum

Dec 20: Dublin Academy

Dec 21: Glasgow QMU

Dec 22: Newcastle Academy