Vote for Metal Hammer in the Digital Magazine Awards

Here at TeamRock we pride ourselves on pushing boundaries when it comes to music journalism and publishing, which is why we're psyched to announce our Avenged Sevenfold cover from issue 258 has been nominated for a Digital Magazine Award.

If you’ve not seen our digital issue (where have you been?!) you can check out the nominated cover in the snazzy video below. And once you’ve done that we need YOUR help.

The only way we’re going to be able to win Cover Of The Year is by a public vote and that’s where you come in. Head over to http://digitalmagazineawards.com/cover/ to vote for Metal Hammer today… and tomorrow, and the day after that. You can vote once per day so let’s show the competition that music mags still kick maximum arse in design and innovation.

Not only that, but HAVE YOU SEEN HOW COOL IT LOOKS? There is actual fire inside M Shadows’ aviators. Surely that’s enough for a vote? Have you got fire in your sunglasses? Didn’t think so.

So head over to the voting page now and cast your vote in the 2014 DMAs.

Of course if you’ve got an iPad or iPhone, you can download the Metal Hammer digital issues from iTunes.