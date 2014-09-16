Rob Zombie album nearly done

Rob Zombie believes his next album is one of the best he’s ever worked on.

He hasn’t set a firm date for the follow-up to 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor, but reports that production work is nearly complete.

Zombie tells the San Jose Mercury News: “I really think this is the best record yet, truthfully. I don’t know if everybody says that, but I really feel that way. I’m not sure when we’ll put it out, probably beginning of next year, but it’s pretty much done.”

He has other commitments to fulfil before he finishes the record – his current US tour keeps him busy until later this month, then he’ll spend the autumn in the director’s chair on his next movie 31.

Zombie enjoys the differences between making a film and an album. Music is you and the band, and maybe one other guy, like a producer turning the knobs. That’s it – that’s all it takes and you have your record, then you’re out playing.”

“But a movie is so different. It’s such a long process with so many people involved. I love making movies – I love shooting them and I love editing them. But there’s so much other stuff around them that isn’t fun – preparation, trying to gather the funds and financing. That’s kind of a drag. But you have to put up with the crappy stuff to get to the good stuff, I guess.”

Zombie recently revealed the only person he could rely on was guitarist John 5, as previous bandmates didn’t pull their weight. He said: “I don’t want to name names, but there were certain members who didn’t want to do what we were doing. They’d say, ‘What are my friends going to think?’ It was like, ‘Who gives a shit? They’re going to think you’re a fucking rock star!’”