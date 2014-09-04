14 Memorable Marilyn Manson Quotes

Looking back over summer 2014 we felt a sudden wave of sadness that, owing to the cancellation of Alt-Fest, the UK missed out on a visit from Marilyn Manson. So we decided to compile a brief history of old Mazza's most memorable quotes to cheer ourselves up...

“America will paint me out to be this terrible person, responsible for teen suicide, mass murder. I want to call their bluff. ‘I am the All-American Anti-Christ. Go ahead, be afraid’.” 1995

“I’m drawn to things that scare me. I want to confront them. Death, the Devil, illness, disease, unhappiness – I’ll take them all.” 1997

“I like England. It’s very grey, but that suits me… I see a lot of gloomy faces in England, so I feel at home there.” 1997

“I’m not Jesus Christ, but I come as close as I can.” 1998

“I’d like to think that I’d helped people all over the world to question the things they otherwise would have accepted as the truth. I’d also like to think that I’d charmed them a bit with my lovely vocal stylings and the baring of my lovely arse.” 2002

“A long time ago I took acid and had sex and felt like I was riding on top of a big whale. It scared me and I don’t ever wanna do it again.” 2002

“I don’t like mushrooms. They taste a bit like sperm to me. And I only say that because everyone who’s ever kissed a girl after oral sex knows what that tasted like. You don’t have to be gay to know the flavour.” 2003

“I know I’m fucked up, and I’m really not ashamed of it.” 2007

“I’m not a role model. I’m a role villain. And role villains need to fuck shit up.” 2009

“When I was seven or eight, I was playing with my Scooby-Doo and Daphne toys, and had a strange feeling. It was my first sexual arousal. Now I feel that all girls with red hair are of the devil.” 2009

“My body is a place where drugs and alcohol have made germs afraid to live.” 2012

“I use girls as AIDS tests - if they start dying 18 months later, I think, Oh shit, I’ve gotta worry!” 2012

“I trained to be a sniper at age 7. I have good aim. But I was afraid to go and get drafted into the army, because I didn’t want to get a haircut…I’m pretty bummed that my mullet kept me from a free kill-fest.” 2012

“I’m understood differently by everyone. I think it’s the best way, it’s almost like Mickey Mouse.” 2013