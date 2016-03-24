Thrice name comeback album

Thrice have revealed the name of their comeback album and revealed that is it “coming soon.”
The follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor is called To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere and the cover art can be viewed below.
It follows the release this month of a short teaser video for the album.
The band went on hiatus in 2012 and hinted at their return in late 2014.
Thrice have a run of North American shows lined up for this year.
Thrice North American Tour 2016
Jun 03: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA
Jun 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
Jun 05: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Jun 07: Austin Emo’s, TX
Jun 08: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Jun 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Jun 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL
Jun 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Jun 14: Norfolk The NorVa, VA
Jun 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Jun 16: New York Playstation Theater, NY
Jun 17: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 18: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Jun 19: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 21: Toronto Sound Academy, ON
Jun 22: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Jun 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Jun 24: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS
Jun 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO