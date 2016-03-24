Trending

Thrice name comeback album

By News  

Thrice say To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere is "coming soon"

null

Thrice have revealed the name of their comeback album and revealed that is it “coming soon.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor is called To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere and the cover art can be viewed below.

It follows the release this month of a short teaser video for the album.

The band went on hiatus in 2012 and hinted at their return in late 2014.

Thrice have a run of North American shows lined up for this year.

Thrice North American Tour 2016

Jun 03: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA
Jun 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
Jun 05: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Jun 07: Austin Emo’s, TX
Jun 08: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Jun 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Jun 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL
Jun 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Jun 14: Norfolk The NorVa, VA
Jun 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Jun 16: New York Playstation Theater, NY
Jun 17: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 18: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Jun 19: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 21: Toronto Sound Academy, ON
Jun 22: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Jun 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Jun 24: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS
Jun 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO