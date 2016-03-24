Thrice name comeback album

Thrice have revealed the name of their comeback album and revealed that is it “coming soon.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor is called To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere and the cover art can be viewed below.

It follows the release this month of a short teaser video for the album.

The band went on hiatus in 2012 and hinted at their return in late 2014.

Thrice have a run of North American shows lined up for this year.

Thrice North American Tour 2016

Jun 03: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA

Jun 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Jun 05: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Jun 07: Austin Emo’s, TX

Jun 08: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jun 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Jun 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Jun 14: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Jun 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Jun 16: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 18: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 19: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 21: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Jun 22: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 24: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

Jun 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO