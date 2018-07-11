Thrice announce their return with new album and single

Thrice have announced that they’ll release their new studio album Palms later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere will launch on September 14 via Epitaph Records – and to mark the news, the band have released a Daniel Carberry-directed video for lead single The Grey. Watch it below.

Palms was co-produced by the band in conjunction with Eric Palmquist and mixed by John Congleton and is said to encompass everything from “viscerally charged post-hardcore to piano-driven balladry.”

Thrice are currently on tour across North America and will head to South America for further live dates next month. They’ll then return to the US later this year for a run of shows with The Bronx and Teenage Wrist.

Thrice Palms tracklist

1. Only Us

2. The Grey

3. The Dark

4. Just Breathe

5. Everything Belongs

6. My Soul

7. A Branch In The River

8. Hold Up A Light

9. Blood On Blood

10. Beyond The Pines