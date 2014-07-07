Threshold are up For The Journey

Threshold have revealed the cover art and tracklist for their upcoming 10th album.

The English prog metal act release For The Journey on Monday, September 22. The artwork was designed by Polish surrealism artist Leszek Buinowski.

Keyboard player Richard West says: “For The Journey is one of our strongest albums and one of the most enjoyable to make. I’ve probably heard it a thousand times during the recording process – but now that’s it’s over, I still can’t stop listening to it.”

The band launched previous album March Of Progress in 2012.

For The Journey tracklist