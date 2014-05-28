Three support acts named for 'obnoxious' tour

Asking Alexandria have announced three support acts for their upcoming UK tour.

The band will be joined on the 15-date tour by The Ghost Inside, Crown The Empire and Secrets.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We have a lot of great friends with us on this tour and each band brings something different and exciting to the tour package. I hope you lot are ready, because this is going to be our biggest, loudest and most obnoxious tour yet. We can’t fucking wait for this tour to begin.”

The tour is in support of the band’s third album, 2013’s From Death To Destiny.

Asking Alexandria UK winter tour dates

Oct 22: Norwich UEA

Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 24: Newcastle Academy

Oct 26: Edinburgh Picture House

Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall

Oct 29: Dublin Olympia

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Leeds Academy

Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Nov 04: Bristol Academy

Nov 05: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 06: London Roundhouse

Nov 07: Birmingham Academy

Nov 09: Brighton Centre