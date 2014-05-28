Three support acts named for 'obnoxious' tour

Asking Alexandria have announced three support acts for their upcoming UK tour.
The band will be joined on the 15-date tour by The Ghost Inside, Crown The Empire and Secrets.
Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We have a lot of great friends with us on this tour and each band brings something different and exciting to the tour package. I hope you lot are ready, because this is going to be our biggest, loudest and most obnoxious tour yet. We can’t fucking wait for this tour to begin.”
The tour is in support of the band’s third album, 2013’s From Death To Destiny.
Asking Alexandria UK winter tour dates
Oct 22: Norwich UEA
Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 24: Newcastle Academy
Oct 26: Edinburgh Picture House
Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall
Oct 29: Dublin Olympia
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Leeds Academy
Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall
Nov 04: Bristol Academy
Nov 05: Southampton Guildhall
Nov 06: London Roundhouse
Nov 07: Birmingham Academy
Nov 09: Brighton Centre