Three Colours Dark return with a proggy rework of Duran Duran's Ordinary World

Melodic prog duo Three Colours Dark have returned with a video for their brand new single, a cover of Duran Duran's 1993 hit Ordinary World, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming second album, Love's Lost Property, which will be released through Firefly Music Ltd on August 27. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"As a taster for their forthcoming second album, Three Colours Dark release their version of the Duran Duran classic Ordinary World," the duo, former Karantaka band mates Jonathan Edwards and Rachel Cohen, say. "With rippling 12 string guitars, lush layered vocals and a gorgeous extended guitar solo from ex-XTC/Big Big Train guitarist Dave Gregory, this track has a gorgeous summery vibe as well as a nod to Rach & Jon's joint musical past."

Alongside Dave Gregory, Love's Lost Property also features Tim Hamill (guitars, bass & drum programming), Steve Balsamo (vocals), Kate Ronconi (violin), Steve Simmons (sax) and Catherine Tanner-Williams (oboe).

"The album contains eight original songs plus Ordinary World," they add. "A natural development from their debut, Love's Lost Property sees the duo leaning more into their progressive influences while still retaining the melodic strengths that have always been so much apart of their songwriting."

Three Colours Dark: Love's Lost Property

1. Love's Lost Property

2. Dark Before Dawn

3. Requiem

4. Last Day On Earth

5. Wish I Wished You Well

6. The Circus

7. Ordinary World

8. Eye For An Eye

9. Love's Lost Property (Reprise)