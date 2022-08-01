This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF

Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud

A video has emerged of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan watching their offspring perform in Vended, and it's pretty heart-warming to watch.

The Des Moines, Iowa quintet are currently supporting Slipknot on The Nine's European headline tour, alongside Ukrainian metallers Jinjer, and in the footage captured at an undisclosed show, proud dad Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan can be spotted side stage watching with beaming smiles on their faces as Vended frontman Griffin Taylor snarls and Simon Crahan smashes the drums.

Vended are completed by Connor Grodzicki on rhythm guitar, Jeremiah Pugh on bass and Cole Espeland on lead guitar.

Check out the footage below:

Slipknot kicked off their summer 2022 European tour on July 20 at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania. To mark the opening night, Griffin joined his dad Corey on stage to sing guest vocals on Custer, from .5: The Gray Chapter.

On August 14, Vended will be opening the Ronnie James Dio main stage at Bloodstock. They will then play headline shows at London's The Black Heart (August 15) and The Anvil in Bournemouth (August 17).

Of the run, Vended declare: "We’ve spent the past year playing shows, touring, releasing music, and meeting fans in the U.S. Now it’s time to start WORLD DOMINATION and hit Europe with the same energy. Hope you're ready, here we come…!"

Last month, they released the new single, Ded To Me, which they described as "unforgiving and uncompromising" and "a straight Fuck you!”

