This video of Fleshgod Apocalypse singer's onstage marriage proposal will warm even the coldest of hearts

A recent show on Fleshgod Apocalypse's European tour will be forever etched into the mind of vocalist Veronica Bordacchini, as her partner proposed to her onstage in front of a packed house.

The band were performing at Madrid's Mon Live on January 26, when Bordacchini's boyfriend Alessandro Salari made a surprise appearance and popped the question on bended knee.

She accepted his proposal, much to the delight of the crowd who were, admittedly, expecting nothing more than a set of soaring Italian symphonic death metal.

"I know this might sound cheesy, but words can't describe my feelings at all right now," wrote Veronica on her Instagram page. "The sacrifices this guy made just to get to Madrid and propose in front of the whole venue are remarkable. I can't be happier to share my everything with the best person I've ever met in my whole life. I know you'll make me the happiest wife ever and I promise I'll try to do the same for you. I love you.



"Also thank you so much @francescopaoliofficial and all my @fleshgodofficial brothers to be part of my life and helped Alex to make this happen," she added. "Y'ALL I'M GETTING MARRIED!"

"Never been good with words," wrote her fiancé Alessandro in a separate post on Instagram (in Italian, translated by Babelfish). "So I have always tried to make myself understood with gestures and facts. I can only say that I am proud to become the husband of this beautiful woman here, who literally changed my life. I love you, Veronica.

"Special thanks to @fleshgodofficial guys, the crew and @matteo_vannicelli who helped me make this little surprise."

Aw.



Watch the wholesome clip below and allow this brief moment of light to illuminate your path through this ever-darkening world.

The band's most recent release, the Blue (Turns To Red) EP, was released in 2021 through Nuclear Blast.

They continue their tour in North America in mid February, with co-headliners Obscura, plus support from Wolfheart and Thulcandra.

They play:

Feb 18: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA

Feb 19: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Feb 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Feb 21: Boise Shredder, ID

Feb 22: Grand Junction Mesa Theatre, CO

Feb 24: Lincoln Royal Grove, NE

Feb 25: Minneapolis Underground Music Cafe, MN

Feb 26: Joliet The Forge, IL

Feb 27: Hamtramck Small's, MI

Feb 28: Toronto Axis Club, ON

Mar 02: Montreal Le Studio Td, QC

Mar 03: Worcester Upstairs at the Palladium, MA

Mar 04: New York City Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 05: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Mar 06: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Mar 08: Tampa Orpheum Theatre, FL

Mar 10: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 11: Dallas Amplified Live, TX

Mar 12: Austin Come and Take It Live, TX

Mar 13: El Paso Rockhouse Bar & Grill, TX

Mar 14: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Mar 15: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

Mar 16: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA