This video of a young metalhead smashing Corey Taylor's vocals on Slipknot's Psychosocial will warm your stone cold heart

If a handbook titled Metal Parenting 101 was to exist, the parents of this young sprout would have obviously rinsed it from cover to cover, as clearly, they've raised their child right; listening to Slipknot and being cooler than anyone else their own age.

In a new viral video uploaded onto Facebook, a child, who's identity is unknown, can be seen giving their best Corey Taylor impression, while energetically stomping around their living room to Slipknot's 2008 colossal hit Psychosocial.

Not only are the kid's musical tastes elite – they know pretty much every word to the song and deliver them with well-articulated, furious precision – but they've got a pretty ace wardrobe too. As they sport a bloody clown t-shirt, half a shaved head, a faux tattoo sleeve and pierced ears, the metal whippersnapper already looks like a metal God in the making.

The most impressive thing about the video though is the fact the kid absolutely nails the track, while packing some seriously weighty vocals that if not for their youthful edge, could easily belong to someone three times their age (or at least double). Their enthusiasm and obvious love for metal is adorable too – we'd totally say "awe" for a good five minutes if they weren't so impossibly cool.

Comments below the video are just as enthralled by the mini Corey, with one user offering their kudos to his parents and writing: "Big shout out to the parents of this lil feller. Not only are they giving him a positive outlet, if he keeps this up he’s def going places. Impressive kiddo". While another speculates about the child's promising future in the music industry, stating "We need to get this kid to a stage as soon as he's old enough and ready...make a dream come true...I'd love to see this kid in a band...just the energy and will to do something he's good at".

We would personally like to know what Corey Taylor thinks about this.

Watch the clip below: