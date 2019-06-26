This ultimate festival speaker is on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

You’re guaranteed to find some great deals on speakers, headphones, musical instruments and more on Amazon Prime Day 2019, but there’s no need to wait until 15 and 16 July to bag a bargain.

We’ve been scoping out the best Prime Day deals for music fans ahead of the big day and Amazon has already started slashing prices ahead of the July event, including knocking over £30 off Ultimate Ears’ powerful Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker to drop the price below £100.

This tough and waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the perfect festival companion, designed to withstand all the mud, sweat and beer you can throw at it and fit comfortably in a backpack crammed with Pot Noodles. It’s loud too, dishing out 90dBA of balanced 360-degree sound and earth-shaking bass to let the entire festival campsite know what you’re listening to.

It’s easy to control your music via one-touch buttons on the speaker, or pair it with the Ultimate Ears iOS app to take the reigns of your playlists and music services. For all-night partying, the Boom 3’s battery will keep trucking for 15 hours before it needs a charge.

If you’re heading to Glastonbury festival or you’ve got tickets for Bloodstock, this Bluetooth speaker should be top of your list!