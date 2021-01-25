This Ozzy Osbourne cover by four men with bowls on their heads is the internet's latest smash hit

Introducing Adam And The Metal Hawks: a group who have stormed the world of TikTok with their absurd yet hilarious covers using an array of utensils from their kitchen.

Their trending version of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train has already amassed over 1 million views since being posted just three days ago, and continues to make us all laugh – and for some of us, question whether that new drum kit on our wish lists really is worth it.

As two lads sit down with guitars in hand, and bright-blue bowls on their heads, the pair behind them thump the bowls with plastic bottles to the beat of the legendary hard rock anthem. The vocalist gives his best Ozzy impression as he shouts “All aboard!” followed by the famous cackle.

Their other covers include AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, Dropkick Murphys' I'm Shipping Up To Boston and Spongebob Squarepants’ Goofy Goober Rock — yeah, we’re confused too.

We all know inspiration can strike at the most unexpected of times, and when baking banana bread, feng-shuing our living rooms or Zoom quizzes won’t cut it, sometimes it takes a quick peek into the kitchen cupboards to find new and innovative ways of thinking. Thanks to @amhband, we’re reminded what a little bit of creativity — or stir-craziness — can do in the right hands.

And don't worry, if bowl-covers aren't your thing, they also have original music on their website too.

Watch the video below: