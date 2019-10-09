Trending

These Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans shoes are the best things you'll see today

Look alive, goths: spooky season is here and Vans have got you covered with this range of Halloween-friendly, Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired shoes

Vans x The Nightmare Before Christmas shoes
(Image credit: Vans/Disney)

As the residents of Halloween Town would no doubt tell you, Halloween doesn't need to fall just one night a year. Oh no – now, thanks to the folks at Vans, you can embrace spooky season all year round, as they've teamed up with Disney to produce a pretty extensive range of Nightmare Before Christmas-themed apparel. We, as the kids would say, are totally here for it.

There are 10 shoe designs in total, as well as a range of long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, caps, socks, cropped sweatshirts and backpacks. 

Our favourites are probably the Jack’s Lament Sk8-His, not least for the fact they're glow in the dark, or the slip-ons featuring Sally's cat. You can't beat a good cat, especially at Halloween time.

We've pulled together a few of our favourites in the gallery below, but you can check out the whole range by heading to the Vans official site

Image 1 of 10

Disney X Vans Classic Slip-on Shoes featuring Sally's Cat

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 2 of 10

Disney X Vans Sketchy Jack Hoodie (glow in the dark!)

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 3 of 10

Disney X Vans Nightmare Crew Socks

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 4 of 10

Disney X Vans Comfycush Authentic Shoes in multichecker nightmare

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 5 of 10

Disney X Vans Jack Crew Sweater

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 6 of 10

Disney X Vans Glow Slip-on Shoes

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 7 of 10

Disney X Vans Sally Patchwork Camper Hat

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 8 of 10

Disney X Vans Sk8-hi Shoes in Jack's Lament

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 9 of 10

Disney X Vans Classic Slip-on Shoes in Oogie Boogie

(Image credit: Vans)
Image 10 of 10

Disney X Vans Jack Check Realm Backpack

(Image credit: Vans)
