These Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans shoes are the best things you'll see today

As the residents of Halloween Town would no doubt tell you, Halloween doesn't need to fall just one night a year. Oh no – now, thanks to the folks at Vans, you can embrace spooky season all year round, as they've teamed up with Disney to produce a pretty extensive range of Nightmare Before Christmas-themed apparel. We, as the kids would say, are totally here for it.

There are 10 shoe designs in total, as well as a range of long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, caps, socks, cropped sweatshirts and backpacks.

Our favourites are probably the Jack’s Lament Sk8-His, not least for the fact they're glow in the dark, or the slip-ons featuring Sally's cat. You can't beat a good cat, especially at Halloween time.

We've pulled together a few of our favourites in the gallery below, but you can check out the whole range by heading to the Vans official site.