These 25 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still going strong - but you'll have to be quick to grab them

US deals

Marshall Willen: was US$119.99 now US$69.99 at marshall.com Marshall have slashed the price of the bag-sized Willen portable speaker by $50 making this an excellent choice if you want a discreet speaker to fit in your backpack. Audio delivery is excellent and there's 15 hours of playback when it's fully charged. Price check: BestBuy $59.99

Philips CD player: was US$179.99 now US$127.49 at Amazon Amazon have knocked 29% off the price of this Philips CD player that comes with bookshelf speakers. Not only does it feature a CD player, but it will also play your cassettes and it has a radio and remote control. A neat all-in-one player. Price check: Walmart $189.99

Pioneer PD-10AE: was US$279 now US$179.99 at Walmart Pioneer have long been known for the top CD players, and the PD-10AE is definitely worth a closer look - especially with Walmart lopping $99 off the list price. It has a centre-mounted drive for stability and a 25-track memory playback. It only has one type of RCA connection on the rear of the unit but it’s a solid and dependable bit of kit. Price check: Amazon $189.99

Sony WH-1000XM4: was US$348 now US$199.99 at Amazon 43% off! We did the research so you don't have to. The WH-1000XM4s have great sound quality, they're comfortable and the charge lasts forever (well, 30 hours). They'll make you, or your kids, listen to music differently,

The Cure Songs Of A Lost World Deluxe: was US$29.98 now US$24.54 at Amazon The Cure might just have released their first studio album in 16 years, but Amazon have already knocked 18% off the list price of the deluxe edition spread over 3 discs. So what do you get in this limited-edition of Songs Of A Lost World? This version contains the original album and additional instrumentals, along with a Blu-ray with the Hi-res stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes - all wrapped in Digisleeve packaging.

Motley Crue The Studio Albums: was US$174.98 now US$124.35 at Amazon Amazon have knocked 29% off this limited-edition five album Motley Crue box set which includes Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood all printed on 180g coloured vinyl.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: was US$119.99 now US$95.99 at Amazon Looking for a present for someone who loves all things Fender? Then this 1074-piece Strat replica with Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amp should tick all the right boxes. It has six strings, tuning pegs, a pickup switch, whammy bar, textile strap and Fender stickers to complete the look.

AC/DC Monopoly: was US$44.99 now US$34.73 at Amazon A neat twist on the standard Monopoly board game sees you and your friends take a trip through AC/DC’s rich history, landing on tours, tracks and albums. The standard player tokens have been replaced by a pack of TNT, a Hells Bells token, the AC/DC lightning bolt, a cannon, a wad of cash and, of course, Angus’ schoolboy cap. Monopoly just got a whole lot louder!

UK deals

Marshall Emberton II: was £149.99 now £99 at marshall.com There's 26% off the price of the latest in Marshall's Emberton portable speaker range on the official Marshall website - and it's an excellent step-up from the rock-solid original. The 360-degree audio is cracking, while the battery life has moved up from 20 hours to 30. It also has Stack Mode, enabling you to hook up the speaker to additional Emberton II for a wall of sound. Price check: John Lewis £99

Panasonic SC-DM202EG: was £169.99 now £124.99 at Amazon This stereo system from Panasonic is down 26% at Amazon. Like some other models in this list, it also has a DAB radio. It also has dual 12W speakers and is Bluetooth enabled to give you a bit more flexibility. A nice desktop option. Price check: John Lewis £129.99

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £229 now £175 at Amazon We did the research so you don't have to. The WH-1000XM4s have great sound quality, they're comfortable and the charge lasts forever (well, 30 hours). They'll make you, or your kids, listen to music differently,

Metallica Blacklist: was £25.77 now £19.35 at Amazon This 4CD box set was released to mark the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s iconic ‘Black album’. Here, you’ll find a total of 53 Metallica tracks, covered by a wide range of artists. That includes Ghost and Weezer’s versions of Enter Sandman, Biffy Clyro’s take on Holier Than Thou, The HU covering Through The Never and Phoebe Bridgers cut of Nothing Else Matters. Get it on sale at Amazon.

was £33.10 now £28.12 at Amazon There’s an 15% saving on the awesome limited-edition Powerslave Zoetrope picture disc at Amazon right now. It features the 2015 remaster of Iron Maiden’s fifth studio album, along with an expanded sleeve, new artwork, and fresh liner notes from founder and bassist Steve Harris.