Therapy? tour hit by illness

Therapy? have postponed the first two dates of their UK tour as mainman Andy Cairns recovers from illness.

The show at The Marble Factory in Bristol on March 27 has been moved to May 9 while the gig at Gloucester Guild Hall on March 28 will now take place on May 8.

All tickets for the original dates will remain valid and returns are available from point of purchase.

The band say: “As lead singer and guitarist Andy Cairns is suffering from a combination of flu and a chest infection he has been advised bed rest for the week by his Doctor. Accordingly Therapy?, with regret, must postpone the first two shows of their forthcoming tour.

“Therapy? of course regret having to take this action and apologise for any inconvenience it may cause, but we look forward to an exciting and rocking Disquiet tour which will now start at The Concorde in Brighton on March 31.”

Therapy? released new album Disquiet this week.

Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 01: London Scala

Apr 12: Portsmouth Wedgewood

Apr 13: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 14: Reading Sub 89

Apr 16: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse

Apr 17: Nottingham The Rescue Rooms

Apr 18: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 19: Leeds Brudenell Society Club

Apr 20: Northampton Roadmender

Apr 21: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 23: Glasgow Oran Mor

Apr 24: Newcastle Academy

Apr 25: Coventry Kasbah

May 08: Gloucester Guild Hall

May 09: The Marble Factory, Bristol