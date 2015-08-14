Theory Of A Deadman in venue drama

Theory Of A Deadman escaped injury when part of the ceiling collapsed during their set at Minneapolis venue First Avenue.

The Canadian outfit were playing in front of 750 people when a 30 x 30 foot section gave way above the DJ booth at the back of the club’s dance floor, injuring three members of the crowd. Two were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Their condition was described as “satisfactory” and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated immediately and the band were forced to cut their set short.

First Avenue general manager Nate Kranz tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune: “A large portion of the ceiling fell and took out water pipes with it. We have no idea why or how it happened. It was a terrible surprise.”

The band issued a statement on their Facebook page: “As with all of our shows, our primary concern is for the safety of all involved; our fans, our crew, the venue staff and anyone and everyone else who may be in attendance.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who may have been injured or otherwise adversely affected by this unfortunate incident.”

They thank the city’s fire department and paramedics who responded to the emergency and say they hope to revisit the city in the near future.

Theory Of A Deadman released a video for their track Blow last month, lifted from their 2014 album Savages.