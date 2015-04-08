Theo Travis wraps up studio work on 9th album

Theo Travis has wrapped up recording sessions for his ninth solo album.

The flautist and saxophonist – who has worked with Gong, Soft Machine Legacy and with Robert Fripp in Travis and Fripp – will release the record in July via Esoteric.

He tells Prog: “It is an instrumental, bluesy, prog-jazz album. The studio sessions were fantastic and everyone played great. We have about 55 mins of music and it is really varied and both exciting and atmospheric.”

An autumn UK tour will follow the album’s release, with a London date at Vortex on July 2 already announced.

The as-yet-unnamed album was recorded at Koolworld Studio, Luton and was mastered by Steven Wilson, just before he launched his own Hand. Cannot. Erase world tour.