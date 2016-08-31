Ozzy Osbourne ‘sad’ about Bill Ward absence

Ward, left, with Sabbath before he bowed out

Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t completely given up on the chance of Bill Ward returning for Black Sabbath’s final show – even though the drummer himself has ruled it out.

The pair became embroiled in a war of words following Ward’s departure from the band’s reunion in 2012, and he later accused the vocalist of having created an “impassable dilemma.”

Black Sabbath are currently on their farewell world tour with Tommy Clufetos behind the drumkit. The road trip ends with two dates in their home city of Birmingham, UK, in February.

Earlier this month Ward said it was “incorrect” to suggest he’d make a return.

Ozzy tells Rolling Stone: “Right now I’m having a blast. I suppose I may have a different head on when we do the last show.

“I used to resent going out on the road, but now it’s fun. Nobody gets stoned, nobody gets drunk. We’ve been doing some great shows.”

He continues: “I’m sad that Bill never came through. Every time I reach out to Bill I get yelled at for something.”

Asked whether Ward will make an appearance in Birmingham, he says: “I don’t know. If something can be worked out, great. Tommy is doing a great job.”

The frontman has already outlined plans to make another solo album once Black Sabbath end their career, although wife and manager Sharon has said he’ll retire in the near future, adding: “I don’t want Ozzy singing Crazy Train at 75.”

He says: “I’m going to continue solo. I don’t know if I want to tour extensively much more, bit I’ll still keep my fingers in the pie. As for singing Crazy Train at 75, we’ll see.”

But he’s determined not to follow the recent trend of recording a country music album, like Aerosmith counterpart Steven Tyler.

“Not me, thank you,” Ozzy states. “I think you should stick to what you know best. If Steven’s having a good time with it, who am I to complain?

“But it would be absurd for me to do that. I don’t mind country – but the Prince of Darkness with a cowboy hat? I’m a rock’n’roller, not a fucking country bumpkin.”

Black Sabbath: The End world tour

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

