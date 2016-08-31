Listen to Suicidal Tendencies track Happy Never After

Suicidal Tendencies have released their track Happy Never After from upcoming album World Gone Mad.

The follow-up to 2013’s 13 is released on September 30, featuring former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Frontman Mike Muir recently told Jump Metal (via Blabbermouth): “A lot of people, obviously, associate Dave with the Slayer sound. On some of the Suicidal songs, it’s different musically, and you can see how really a tremendously diverse drummer that he is.

“He’s definitely got the Cuban thing going on, that Latin flavour, where he gets to do a little bit more in Suicidal than he did in Slayer. You hear it and you definitely know it’s Dave, but it takes us to another level.”

World Gone Mad is available for pre-order now. Suicidal Tendencies released lead track Clap Like Ozzy earlier this month. They’re currently touring North America with Megadeth and return to Europe in January – dates below.

Suicidal Tendencies: World Gone Mad tracklist

Clap Like Ozzy

The New Degeneration

Living For Life

Get Your Fight On!

World Gone Mad

Happy Never After

One Finger Salute

Damage Control

The Struggle Is Real

Still Dying To Live

This World

Sep 02: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV (with Megadeth)

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA (with Megadeth)

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR (with Megadeth)

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA (with Megadeth)

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO (with Megadeth)

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA (with Megadeth)

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN (with Megadeth)

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL (with Megadeth)

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL (with Megadeth)

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI (with Megadeth)

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI (with Megadeth)

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA (with Megadeth)

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA (with Megadeth)

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Megadeth)

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ (with Megadeth)

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (with Megadeth)

Jan 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 20: Brno Sono, Czech Republic (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 21: Dresden Eventwerk, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 22: Torhout De Mast, Belgium (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 23: Hamburg Grose Freiheit, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 26: Milano Live Club, Italy (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 27: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany (with Agnostic Front)

Jan 29: London O2 Forum, UK (with Agnostic Front)

