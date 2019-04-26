The Wildhearts confirmed for 2000trees Festival

2000trees festival organisers have revealed that Brit-rockers The Wildhearts will be joining the bill at this year’s event.

They'll be joining previously announced headliners You Me At Six, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Deaf Havana, along with artists including Therapy?, Every Time I Die, While She Sleeps, Frank Iero And The Future Violents and Rolo Tomassi.

Wildhearts frontman Ginger Wildheart tells Louder: "I had such a great time when I played 2000trees a few years ago with Hey! Hello!, and again with an acoustic set. I remember that there wasn't a mic stand for the acoustic spot so Dunc, my trusty guitar tech, became the human mic stand for the show. He brought his dinner and a newspaper onto the stage with him, so I presume he had fun too.

"2000trees is one of the best small festivals in UK. The staff are so friendly and helpful, and there's a chilled out vibe there that is as rare as it is welcoming. It's just a pity that The Wildhearts are going to ruin the laid back atmosphere with brutal volume and a mass crowd sing-a-long.

"I'm just honoured to be going back to play again, and hope they'll ask me back every year. Maybe they should just organise a Ginger Wildheart stage and save having to repeatedly ask me? Hey, I'll agree in advance, just in case, y'know?"

The three day festival will take place between July 11-13 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham, and festival organisers will be announcing an act a day over the coming seven days, so keep your eyes on the 2000trees Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts and the #7daysoftrees hashtag for more.

Tickets for 2000trees 2019 are available from the official festival website.