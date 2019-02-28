Deaf Havana to headline 2000 Trees this summer

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival have announced the names of 31 more artists who’ll play at this summer’s event.

The three day festival will take place between July 11-13 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham, with main stage headliners You Me At Six and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls previously confirmed, along with artists including Therapy?, Every Time I Die, While She Sleeps, Frank Iero And The Future Violents and Rolo Tomassi.

And among the 31 new names announced are Deaf Havana, who’ll headline the main stage on the Saturday evening.

They’ll be joined by Palm Reader, Conjurer, Flogging Molly, Turnstile, Drug Church, Can't Swim, The Black Queen, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Angel Du$t and Dream State.

And that’s not all, it’s also been confirmed that The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Blood Youth, Holding Absence, Press to Meco, Normandie, Allusinlove, Haggard Cat, Cold Years, Holiday Oscar, A.A.Williams, Sœur, PENGSHUi, JOHN, Delaire, The Liar, Sulli, Floorboards, All Ears Avow and itoldyouiwouldeatyou will also play.

Deaf Havana drummer Tom Ogden says: “Personally I’m so excited to headline 2000 Trees. Last time Deaf Havana headlined my daughter was born, so I didn’t make it! It’s the only show I’ve ever missed, so I’m so thankful that we’ve been asked back.”

Festival organiser James Scarlett adds: “I may be bigging myself up a bit here, but it’s definitely the best lineup we’ve ever had at Trees in terms of strength in depth.

“There is so much amazing music! My picks from this announcement are A.A. Williams, Angel Du$t, Sœur and the utterly bonkers PENGSHUi. Check them all out!”

Tickets for 2000 Trees 2019 are available from the official festival website.