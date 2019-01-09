You Me At Six, Every Time I Die, Therapy? and more confirmed for 2000 Trees

Organisers of 2000 Trees have revealed the first wave of artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

The three day UK music festival will take place between July 11-13 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham – and today, 33 artists have been announced.

Those are: You Me At Six, Every Time I Die, While She Sleeps, Frank Iero And The Future Violents, Therapy?, Comeback Kid, Jamie Lenman, Hands Like Houses, Single Mothers, Cavetown, Estrons, Martha, Milk Teeth, Puppy, Muncie Girls, GroundCulture, Higher Power, Loathe, Gouge Away, Nervus, Heavy Lungs, MØL, Indigo Lo, LICE, The Drew Thompson Foundation, Spielbergs, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Imperial Leisure, Orchards, Frauds, Phoxjaw, Indoor Pets and False Advertising.

You Me At Six will make their 2000 Trees debut when they headline the main stage on Friday, July 12, with the band checking in to say: “We're really looking forward to headlining 2000 Trees this summer.

“We’ve heard many amazing things about the festival, in particular it’s unrivalled atmosphere and location. The lineup is always superb, so it's going to be a pleasure to be a part of things this year. It's going to be a special show."

Every Time I Die will also make their first appearance at the festival where they’ll perform Hot Damn! in full when they headline The Cave Stage on the Saturday.

It's going to be a pleasure to be a part of things this year. It's going to be a special show. You Me At Six

Frontman Keith Buckley says: “Hot Damn! has always been the one that put us on people’s radars and it was the one that was out the first time we came to the UK, so that’s a nice little throwback.

“When festivals are able to do something like this and get such a diverse lineup and secure a venue outdoors, it feels like something big.

“When you’re going to one of these as a fan of music and your whole surroundings feel so much larger than life it makes you want to enjoy the music. It make you really open to hearing new bands.

“You’re going to need these festivals, whether it’s to feed a fanbase or to make one. So I think it’s extremely important for the scene.”

Sheffield outfit While She Sleeps will headline The Cave Stage on the Thursday, while Jamie Lenman will curate, open and close his very own stage and mini-festival, Lenmania 2, on the Axiom Stage on the Thursday.

Frank Iero and the Future Violents will headline the Axiom Stage on the Saturday, withe the former My Chemical Romance guitarist saying: “I’m so excited to be playing 2000 Trees festival!

“I’ve heard so much about it from friends that played in the past but I’ve never had the pleasure personally. I’m looking forward to making some memories of my own next year."

Tickets for 2000 Trees 2019 are available from the official festival website.