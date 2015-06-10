The Vintage Caravan release Crazy Horses

The Vintage Caravan have released a video for Crazy Horses. It’s taken from the band’s recent Arrival album, the follow-up to 2012’s Voyage.

“We are super stoked about the new video,” says Óskar Logi Ágústsson. “Our friends Nicholas and Einar Karl did an awesome job, really professional. They’ve been in the movie business for some time now and worked on Interstellar and Sense 8, and they even turned down Star Wars to work on this video! The video is definitely different than the Expand Your Mind video, but it’s equally awesome! It’s a bit more serious, but it’s really funny in a darker way.

“We really want to thank Einar, Nicholas, Yr, Alma, Alex, Kiljan, Jökull and all the fantastic actors and extras, and my lovely mother who made soup for all the cast and crew. She even appears in the video for a second. Enjoy the video!”

Arrival is on sale now.

Tour dates

Jun 10: Ulmer Zelt Ulm, Germany Jun 12: Willemeen Arnhem, Netherlands Jun 13: Kempenerpop Aalst, Netherlands Jun 13: Retie Rockt, Retie, Belgium Jul 05: Montreux Jazz Festival Montreux, Switzerland Jul 11: Eistnaflug Festival, Fjarðabyggð, Iceland Jul 24: Rock Im Wald, Neuessen, Germany Jul 25: Flörsheim Open Air, Flörsheim, Germany Aug 15: Sonic Blast, Moledo, Portugal Aug 23: Turock Open Air Essen, Germany Sep 04: Pitcher, Dusseldorf, Germany Sep 05: Metallergrillen, Bisterschied, Germany Sep 12: Raismes Fest, Raismes, France

