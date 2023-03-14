The venue for Limp Bizkit's upcoming shows in London has changed

Limp Bizkit are finally going to be making their way to the UK, and Europe for their long-awaited Still Sucks tour. The band will be hitting mainland Europe towards the end of March for dates in Munich, Stuttgart, Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg, before coming to the UK for four dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London.



But in light of Brixton Academy still being closed due to investigations into a fatal crush in December leading to two deaths, the band's London shows are being moved. They will now be playing at OVO Wembley Arena on April 17. All tickets from the previously booked shows will still be valid for the new date, and additional tickets are available right here. Support will still be coming from Wargasm and BLACKGOLD.

Upon cancelling the previous dates for the tour in 2022, Fred Durst had this to say in a statement to fans:



"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

"And that being said," he continued, "this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”



Limp Bizkit recently released a discomforting deep fake video for their Still Sucks track Out of Style. It looks a lot like this.