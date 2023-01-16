London's O2 Academy Brixton has its licence suspended for three months, affecting gigs by Lamb Of God, Sleep Token, Viagra Boys, Suede and more

Scheduled London shows at the O2 Academy Brixton by Lamb Of God, Sleep Token, Palaye Royale, Beartooth, Hundred Reasons, Pendulum, Suede and more will have to be rearranged after Lambeth council suspended the venue's license for three months, at the request of the Metropolitan police.

The request was made in the wake of two deaths at the venue in December, following a crowd crush at a December 15 gig by Afrobeats singer Asake. Gig-goer Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, lost their lives as a result of the incident.



The owner of the south London venue, Academy Music Group (AMG), had already announced that its doors would remain shut for three months pending the police investigation into the tragedy.

The venue closure already necessitated gigs by Chase Atlantic and Trivium being moved to west London's Hammersmith Apollo: the promoters for a host of other shows set to take place in Brixton will now have to find alternate venues. South London post-punks Dry Cleaning have already moved their March 3 show to the Roundhouse in Camden.

Among the affected gigs are shows by Sleep Token (January 22), Viagra Boys (January 25), PVRIS (January 26), Palaye Royale (February 10), Hundred Reasons (March 4), Pendulum (March 5/6), Lamb Of God (March 11), Beartooth (March 19), King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (March 22/23) and Suede (March 25/26).

Limp Bizkit are due to headline two nights at the venue on April 16 and 17.



AMG has been asked to clarify arrangements for ticket holders at events due to take place at the venue in the coming months.

A statement from AGM reads: "O2 Academy Brixton recognises the gravity of the events which occurred on the night of 15 December 2022 and expresses its sincere condolences to the families of those who died during the tragic incident and its genuine concerns for anyone affected by it.

"The licence holder, Academy Music Group (AMG), is committed to understanding what happened and cooperating with the various investigations that are under way, including providing full cooperation to the police in the conduct of their inquiries."