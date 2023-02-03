The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This one threw all of us at Classic Rock for a loop. We’re referring, of course, to the sudden, unexpected loss of Jeff Beck.

Many of our favourite memories of Jeff revolve around the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour. We managed to tempt him into attending one of our bashes in the early days, and from then on he became something of a stalwart of the occasion, whether he was winning or presenting an award or not. He just simply enjoyed coming along and spending an evening in the company of his friends and peers.

And, of course, we absolutely loved having him there. One year he played a blinding set at the Roundhouse for us (with guests Chrissie Hynde and Joss Stone), another time he headlined the Tokyo Superjam when Classic Rock took the Awards ceremony to Japan. And this is all without even mentioning that the lovely guy was also an architect of rock and the guitar hero’s guitar hero, lauded by many as the greatest ever.

Rest in peace, Jeff. We’re going to miss you terribly, and this new issue is our small attempt to pay tribute.

Get the new issue of Classic Rock (opens in new tab)

Features

Jeff Beck

We look back on the life, times and truly extraordinary musical legacy of the man regularly described even by his peers as the greatest guitarist of them all, The Guv’nor.

Neil Young

How he struck gold with a classic that remains his finest record: Harvest.

Those Damn Crows

They’ll always feel the pull back home to Wales, but they have the music and the big ideas that should see them go far.

Uriah Heep

They stayed the course for 50-plus years, outstaying most of their peers, and are enjoying a new golden era. ‘Appy days.

The Stranglers

Hugh Cornwell tells the story of their summer-of-punk-classic second album, No More Heroes.

Mike Oldfield

How a teenage hopeful’s debut album became a commercial and cultural phenomenon – the tale of Tubular Bells.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Steve Harris gives us an exclusive lowdown on those Iron Maiden postage stamps. Did Iggy Pop really turn down an offer to front AC/DC? John Lydon hates Eurovision, but he’d like PiL to be the UK’s 2023 entry. Welcome back The Winery Dogs, Wig Wam and The Subways. Say hello to Connor Selby and Dangereens. Say goodbye to Terry Hall, Jet Black and Vivienne Westwood.

The Stories Behind The Songs: King’s X

Goldilox remains a live staple and is one of guitarist Ty Tabor’s favourite songs he’s written for the band.

Q&A: Steve Vai

The virtuoso’s virtuoso on his lost biker-rock record, its doomed singer, and terrifying moments on two wheels.

Reviews

New albums from Black Star Riders, Those Damn Crows, Paramore, You Me At Six, dEUS, Ten, The Zephyrs, Crowne, Katatonia, Obituary. Reissues from Dinosaur Jr, Smash, These Animal Men, UFO, Steppenwolf, Heavy Metal Kids, Frank Black & The Catholics, Barclay James Harvest. DVDs, films and books on King Crimson, Faith No More, Paul Weller, Hipgnosis. Live reviews of Alter Bridge, Halestorm, Clutch, Volbeat, Dead Daisies, Therapy?, FM, Skindred.

Buyer’s Guide: Ry Cooder

Whether reshaping roots music or making emotive soundtracks, Cooder’s records have always reflected that X factor called class

Back To Live

We preview tours by Black Star Riders, Stone Broken and Jesse Malin. Plus gig listings.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Benji Webbe

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab)

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents (opens in new tab), although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £8.50 per quarter (opens in new tab). Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), Zinio (opens in new tab), Readly (opens in new tab), Press Reader (opens in new tab) and Pocketmags (opens in new tab).

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available (opens in new tab).