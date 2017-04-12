The Treatment, Toseland set for Wildfire Festival

The Wildfire Festival has announced all 69 bands that will appear on this year’s bill.

The three-day event will be held at Wiston Lodge, Biggar, in Scotland, on June 23-25 – and will be headed up by The Treatment, Toseland and Forever Still.

They’ll be joined by dozens of artists including Broken Witt Rebels, Tygers Of Pan Tang, Dan Baird And Homemade Sin, Wearing Scars and The Jokers.

Organiser Dave Ritchie says: “For me and everyone involved with supporting the festival, Wildfire is a labour of love – run by music lovers for music lovers.

“It’s a platform for new bands to get noticed and for music fans to discover at least half a dozen new bands they want to support.

“This year we cater for all tastes – music that appeals to the young and some legends for our more mature fans – but our main focus is to help emerging bands get a break. “

He continues: “After a 2016 when we lost too many music heroes, it’s decision time. If we want a future for guitar music, the time has come to back new bands. We all love the classics from the past but the time has come to look forward and invest in the next generation of talent.

“At Wildfire this year you can see a who’s who of the New Wave Of British Classic Rock in one place over three days.

“We will have people flying to us from airports around the UK – it’s a cheap flight and, with the festival set in beautiful surroundings, Wildfire for many is proving to be a springboard for a family holiday in Scotland.”

Weekend camping tickets are priced at £70, with children’s entry from just £1. Tickets are available through the festival’s website.

Find a full list of artists appearing at Wildfire 2017 below.