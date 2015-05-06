The Treatment recruit Voice star Emms

The Treatment have named The Voice star Mitchell Emms as their new singer.

The Cambridge-based band split amicably with Matt Jones in March of this year. He had been with the group for six years. They have now announced 21-year-old Staffordshire local Emms as their new frontman, exclusively via TeamRock.

Emms – formerly of the band Misternothing – appeared on the 2013 series of BBC talent show The Voice, getting through to the live stages under the tutelage of coach Danny O’Donoghue.

Emms says: “I am stoked to be joining The Treatment. I’ve been a fan of the band for some time and I have the first two albums, so I already knew most of the songs.

“Matt always did a great job on vocals for the band and it is my intention to do the same.”

The Treatment have also recruited Toa Gray, brother of current guitarist Tagore, as a second guitarist to take the place of the departing Dee Dammers.

The Treatment are set to begin work on their third album in the not too distant future. In the meantime they will perform various live shows, including a slot at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales on July 25.

Their most recent release was 2014’s Running With The Dogs.