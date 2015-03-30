The Treatment split with Matt Jones

Vocalist Matt Jones has left The Treatment after a six-year spell.

The band say the split is amicable and that they’ve already recruited his replacement – although they haven’t revealed the new man’s identity.

The Cambridge-based group say in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts and deep regret that we have to announce that Matt Jones will be leaving The Treatment.

“We’ve had six incredible years of touring the world and making great music together but unfortunately Matt has decided to pursue other opportunities.

“We are obviously disappointed that Matt has decided his time is up, but we all wish him the very best with his future endeavours. We’re still great friends, and will remain so regardless of Matt’s status in the band.”

The statement continues: “This is not the end of The Treatment. When one door closes another one opens, and we’ve been fortunate to find another great singer, and we can’t wait to reveal him.”

The band’s most recent release was 2014’s Running With The Dogs – their second album.