The Treatment sign deal for album no.3

The Treatment have announced they’ve signed a deal with Frontiers Music Srl for their third album.

They recently wrapped-up a UK tour supporting WASP and hope to release the follow-up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs next year.

It’ll be their first studio work with guitarist Tao Grey and frontman Mitchel Emms, who replaced Matt Jones earlier this year.

Drummer Dhani Mansworth says: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that the third Treatment album will be released by Frontiers in 2016.

“We are very much looking forward to working with a truly great rock label, and we honestly believe that our third album is going to be our best sounding and hardest rocking album to date.”

They’ll play London’s Camden Barfly on December 19.