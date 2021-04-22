The Technics SL-100C turntable is set to spin your favourite sounds this summer

Japanese brand Technics know what they’re doing when it comes to record players. Their SL-1500C features high up in our best turntables list thanks to its crystal clear and dynamic sound range. The only drawback is that it’ll set you back £899/€999 to spin your vinyl on, which, let’s face it, is a substantial chunk of change.

Now the Japanese brand have lifted the lid on their latest entry in their growing range in the shape of the Technics SL-100C turntable. Technics say it includes all the core features of the SL-1500C, but is presented in a more streamlined package and will retail for £799/€899 when it hits the market in June this year.

So what does the SL-100C actually bring to the table? It boasts an iron-coreless direct drive motor with a high-precision S-shaped aluminium tonearm. But to make the SL-100C more affordable than its sibling, Technics have fitted an Audio-Technica VM95C cartridge and removed the phono pre-amp.

Technics report that the VM95C “offers a perfect blend of value, sonic finesse and wide compatibility with the built-in phono MM inputs found on many hi-fi amplifiers.”

European Technics product manager Frank Balzuweit adds: “The huge success of the SL-1500C, offering a fully featured package for the dedicated hi-fi enthusiast, with all the core Technics turntable technologies, has shown we have hit the mark within a popular and competitive turntable class.

“The demand for this high-quality ‘plug’n’play’ turntable – having exceeded our own expectations – is still undiminished even to this day. However, there is still a strong appetite from the market to deliver a similarly attractive package at an even more affordable price.”

We can’t wait to put the Technics SL-100C through its paces this summer to see how it compares with the SL-1500C. And if you can't wait until the summer for a Technics turntable, you'll find all of today's best deals on the SL-1500C below.