The Tangent unearth 2012 live footage of A Crisis In Mid Life

UK prog rockers The Tangent have dipped back to 2012 and unearthed live footage of the band performing A Crisis In Mid Life. You can watch the video in full below.

The footage was recorded at Westcliff-On-Sea's Riga venue and features a line-up of Andy Tillison, Luke Machin, Dan Mash & Tony ‘Funkytoe’ Latham.

A Crisis In Mid Life is taken from a triple live release Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017, which will be released through InsideOut Music on January 27.

"A triple live LP is the stuff of bucket lists, dreamed of doing one of these since I was a kid," exlcaims Tillison. "This is a real, proper, live album. It's candid, it's spontaneous, it has mistakes and things that are a bit too loud and things that are a bit too quiet. It's what happened on stage at three gigs at which "making a live album" never crossed our minds."

Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories... features in its entirety is the 2004 ‘Pyramids And Stars’ concert in Germany featuring the Roine Stolt lineup of The Tangent playing its way through the majority of the debut The Music That Died Alone album along with (then) new material from their second album The World That We Drive Through.

Also featured are tracks from the COMM era line-up of the band at a concert in the UK - plus music recorded in the USA in 2017 by the band's current line-up. These originally appeared on the Southend On Sea and Hotel Cantaffordit fan releases respectively.

The album will be available as a 2CD digipak, a gatefold 3LP+2CD & LP-booklet, as well as digitally worldwide.

Pre-order Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017.