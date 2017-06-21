The Tangent talk The Slow Rust of Forgotten Machinery tracks

The Tangent have released the first part of a track-by-track video series in which they discuss upcoming album The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery.

It will launch on July 21 via InsideOut Music, with the new video showing vocalist and keyboardist Andy Tillison and guitarist Luke Machin chatting about album tracks Two Rope Swings and Doctor Livingstone (I Presume).

Speaking about Two Rope Swings, Tillison says: “I was pleased about the way that particular song went because it’s always been a little ambition to write a prog epic that’s quite short. Seven minutes is quite long to most people, but to us prog rock people it’s quite a short song.

“Trying to write what we would normally put into a 20-minute song and really condensing it into what the Beach Boys called a pocket symphony was quite a challenge.”

Joining Tillison and Machin on the new record are Jonas Reingold on bass, Theo Travis on sax and flutes, plus new member Marie-Eve de Gaultier on keys and vocals. There are also guest appearances from author, playwright and Chumbawamba founder Boff Whalley on vocals, and DJ/producer Matt Farrow.

The Tangent will head out on tour later this year with Karmakanic for shows across Europe and the US, including a set at this year’s Summer’s End Festival in the UK.

Find the album artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.

The Tangent The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery tracklist

Two Rope Swings Doctor Livingstone (I Presume) Slow Rust The Sad Story Of Lead And Astatine A Few Steps Down The Wrong Road Basildonxit

Aug 26: Reichenbach Bierkeller, Germany

Sep 01: Veruno 2 days of Prog + 1 Festival, Italy

Sep 09: Zoetermeer The Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 08: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival, UK

Oct 21: Chicago Progtoberfest, IL

Oct 22: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Oct 24: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Oct 26: Dunellen Roxy & Dukes, NJ

Oct 27: Arlington The Regent Theatre, MA

The Tangent go to San Francisco