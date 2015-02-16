The Tangent find a Spark In The Aether

Prog outfit The Tangent will release their eighth album in April, they’ve announced.

Titled A Spark In The Aether: The Music That Died Alone - Volume Two will launch in Europe on April 20 via InsideOut Music. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s L’Etagere Du Travail and takes its name from their 2003 debut.

Joining founder and multi-instrumentalist Andy Tillison on the album are The Flower Kings’ bassist Jonas Reingold, saxophonist and flautist Theo Travis who has worked with Steven Wilson and Robert Fripp, Maschine guitarist Luke Machin and Kaipa drummer Morgan Agren.

Tillison says: “After all the different things we’ve done, this time it seemed right to come back to our prog roots. At the same time we wanted to go somewhere new, so we travelled to America in our imaginations. We all hope you’ll join us!”

The band have revealed the album artwork with a full tracklist to be revealed in due course.