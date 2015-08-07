The Sword stream Dreamthieves

The Sword have issued a stream of their track Dreamthieves.

It’s lifted from fifth album High Country, released on August 21 via Napalm Records.

They previously revealed Mist & Shadow from the follow-up to 2012’s Apocryphon.

Speaking about High Country, frontman JD Cronise tells Noisey: “I hope our fans will be open to it. I know some of them will be, and they spread the word to other people who may not have been into our older stuff.

“I just want people to dig it. It’s meant to be a generally positive vibe, not super intense or doomy – just a classic rock record with different shades of tones and a good time.”

The Sword tour Europe later this month and return to the UK in September.

High Country tracklist

01. Unicorn Farm 02. Empty Temples 03. High Country 04. Tears Like Diamonds 05. Mist & Shadow 06. Agartha 07. Seriously Mysterious 08. Suffer No Fools 09. Early Snow 10. The Dreamthieves 11. Buzzards 12. Silver Petals 13. Ghost Eye 14. Turned To Dust 15. The Bees Of Spring