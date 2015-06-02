The Sword announce High Country

The Sword have confirmed their fifth album will be called High Country and it’ll be released on August 21.

The follow-up to 2012’s Apocryphon will be issued via Razor & Tie. They’ve also announced a run of six UK shows this September to support the release.

Tickets are available from Livenation and Ticketmaster.

Guitarist Kyle Shutt last year reported that he, John Cronise, Bryan Richie and Santiago Vela III had matured as songwriters and were constantly learning.

He said: “Every cycle is a learning experience. You refine it a little more. We’re not the best band in the world by any means, but we keep learning.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re going over the hump of doing dumb shit.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

Sep 14: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 15: Glasgow King Tut’s

Sep 16: Manchester Academy 3

Sep 17: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 18: London Underworld

Sep 19: Bristol Thekla