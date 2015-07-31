The Sword stream Mist & Shadow

The Sword have launched a stream of their track Mist & Shadow, from fifth album High Country.

The follow-up to 2012’s Apocryphon is released on August 21 via Napalm Records.

Guitarist Kyle Shutt recently said that the band were maturing as songwriters, explaining: “Every cycle is a learning experience – we’re getting over the hump of doing dumb shit.”

The Sword tour Europe starting next month, including six UK dates in September.

Aug 21: Pstereo Festival, Norway Aug 22: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway Aug 23: Goteborg Sticky Fingers, Sweden Aug 25: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland Aug 27: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden Aug 28: Malmo KB, Sweden Aug 29: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark Aug 30: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany Aug 31: Berlin Magnet, Germany Sep 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK Sep 15: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK Sep 16: Manchester Academy 3, UK Sep 17: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK Sep 18: London Underworld, UK Sep 19: Bristol Thekla, UK