The Struts share video for Strange Days, featuring pop superstar Robbie Williams

The Struts have released the video for their new single Strange Days, which features a guest appearance from former Take That man Robbie Williams. The atmospheric video, directed and filmed by Chris Applebaum, was shot in various Southern California locations.

Strange Days is the title track of the Struts’ upcoming third album, due for release on October 16 via Interscope/Polydor.

Strange Days also features guest appearances from Def Leppard duo Joe Elliott and Phil Collen on I Hate How Much I Want You, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello on Wild Child, and The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr on the previously-released Another Hit Of Showmanship.

The album was recorded in Los Angeles with John Levine, who previously worked with The Struts on their 2018 album Young & Dangerous. Studio sessions took place during lockdown, with the band moving into Levine's home for the duration of the recording.

“It was so much fun to make a record this way instead of getting everything done in-between touring, working with multiple producers in multiple countries,” says The Struts’ frontman Luke Spiller. “We were all just burning to capture that excitement as much as we possibly could, and at times it felt like the songs were literally just falling from the sky. It was undoubtedly a magical ten days for us – and I hope when people hear the album, it gives them a taste of that magic too.”