Watch Tom Morello join The Struts onstage for epic cover of Springsteen classic

The Struts have released a live video showing them cover Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark.

The UK outfit asked fans at Nashville’s The Basement East to record the performance last month – and as if the cover wasn’t epic enough, The Struts were joined onstage by none other than Tom Morello.

Introducing the guitarist, The Struts frontman Luke Spiller tells the crowd: “Personally, this is one of my all-time musical heroes. It’s amazing how much of an innovator he has been for so many years – and continues to be.”

The nine-minute track features a signature solo from Morello, much to the delight of the band and the fans.

Morello also shared the clip on Twitter, saying: “While in Nashville for The Atlas Underground Experience, I decided to stay an extra day and join British rock and rollers The Struts onstage for a little Springsteen action.”

The Struts will return to live action later this month when they visit Australia and New Zealand with Greta Van Fleet in support of their latest album Young & Dangerous.

They’ll then return to the UK and Europe from February for further shows.

