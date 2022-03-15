The Struts announce return to The UK with Homecoming Tour

Rising stars of glam rock The Struts have announced a run of UK dates. The Homecoming Tour will kick off in the band's home city of Nottingham on July 12, and climax at The Stylus in Leeds on July 20. Tickets are on sale now.

"We are bursting with excitement to be coming back to our home country to see you all once more," exclaims Struts frontman Luke Spiller. "It's been far too long and we are more than ready to make up for lost time. Can't wait to make some more amazing memories with you all!"

In addition to the UK dates, The Struts – who play a mix of festival dates and club show across the east coast of the US in May – are also booked to appear at six European festivals this summer. Full dates below.

In January, The Struts cancelled a scheduled run of intimate acoustic UK shows in after a rise in omicron case numbers. The new tour will be the band's first UK dates since the Young & Dangerous tour in 2019, while their most recent album, Strange Days, was released in 2020.

May 20: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, DE

May 21: Charleston Muysic Hall, SC

May 22: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville Festival, FL

May 24: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

May 25: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, DE

May 27: Aliston Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Harrisburg University, PA

May 29: Atlantic City The Music Box, NJ

Jun 10: Milan Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Italy

Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival: Skanevik, Norway

Jul 08: Bospop Festival: Weert, Netherlands

Jul 09: Mad Cool Festival: Madrid, Spain

Jul 12: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jul 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jul 14: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Jul 16: Lollapalooza Paris: Paris, France

Jul 18: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jul 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jul 20: Leeds Stylus, UK

Jul 21: Deichbrand Festival: Cuxhaven, Germany

Jul 23: Skansen: Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 21: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 09: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA