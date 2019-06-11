The Stables in Milton Keynes faces new threat to its future

In April, it was reported that live music venue The Stables in Milton Keynes was to be given legal protection against potential noise complaints.

The news followed an SOS call from The Stables in June last year after plans for homes opposite the building were unveiled by developer Abbey Homes.

Management said they were concerned that if the building project went ahead, noise regulations could affect the venue’s future, in a case similar to those faced by Bristol’s Thekla in 2017.

But all seemed to be well, with the local council adding a condition on the application by Abbey Homes for the 134-property development, which would require the firm to sign a deed of easement.

However, The Stables have issued a new statement claiming that Abbey Homes have not yet entered into discussions with them – with the developer instead submitting a Reserved Matters application for 79 houses to be built on the western half of the site.

The statement from The Stables reads: “We are saddened to report that the developers have not taken up our invitation to discuss the details of the deed of easement with our solicitor.

“Instead they have submitted a new Reserved Matters application for 79 houses due to built on the western half of the development site.

“Milton Keynes Council have notified us they have no intention of writing to the 3000-plus complainants who supported our previous campaign and won the right for the application to be determined at Development Control Committee.

“After consulting with our solicitors and noise consultants, we have concluded that this latest application puts The Stables at even greater risk than previously.”

The Stables report that the Reserved Matters Application in question makes “no reference to the existence of The Stables nor the previous pre-commencement condition for a deed of easement.”

The venue says that if this new application is approved, it would replace the previous agreement which included the deed of easement and conditions relating to acoustic fencing and glazing treatments.

The Stables add: “This is of grave concern and we are therefore asking Milton Keynes Council to reject this application which appears to be nothing more than an attempt to undermine the decisions of the planning authority to protect The Stables.”

Any comments in relation to the new application must be submitted to the council by Wednesday, June 19, with The Stables urging people to search for 19/01357/REM on the local government website.