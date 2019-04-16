Milton Keynes venue The Stables gets protection against noise complaints

UK venue The Stables in Milton Keynes has been given legal protection against potential noise complaints.

The Stables issued an SOS call in June last year after plans for flats opposite the building were unveiled by developer Abbey Homes.

Management were concerned that if the building project went ahead, noise regulations could affect the venue’s future, in a case similar to those faced by Bristol’s Thekla in 2017.

But according to Arts Professional, the local council have now added a specific condition on the application by Abbey Homes for the 134-property development, which will require the firm to sign a Deed of Easement.

This will mean that The Stables will have the right to continue to operate at current noise levels and that any residents in the future will be “legally bound by this right.”

Chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, Monica R. Ferguson, tells Arts Professional: “This marks a real turning point for us in our campaign to secure the future of The Stables as we head towards our 50th anniversary in 2020.

“We are particularly grateful for the support of the public, artists, staff and volunteers who have campaigned to safeguard the venue’s future.”