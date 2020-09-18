The Smashing Pumpkins announce new double album Cyr

The Smashing Pumpkins will release their eleventh studio album, Cyr, on November 27 via Sumerian Records.
The double album will feature 20 tracks, including the previously released singles Cyr and The Colour Of Love.
The new album is produced by Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan. It features Corgan alongside founding members James Iha (guitar) and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), plus guitarist Jeff Schroeder.
Cyr is the quartet’s first full length album since 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.
“Cyr is dystopic folly,” says Billy Corgan of the title track. “One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.”
The Smashing Pumpkins Cyr tracklist:
1. The Colour of Love
2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict
3. Cyr
4. Dulcet in E
5. Wrath
6. Ramona
7. Anno Satana
8 Birch Grove
9. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13 Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva