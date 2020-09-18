The Smashing Pumpkins announce new double album Cyr

The Smashing Pumpkins will release their eleventh studio album, Cyr, on November 27 via Sumerian Records.

The double album will feature 20 tracks, including the previously released singles Cyr and The Colour Of Love.

The new album is produced by Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan. It features Corgan alongside founding members James Iha (guitar) and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), plus guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Cyr is the quartet’s first full length album since 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

“Cyr is dystopic folly,” says Billy Corgan of the title track. “One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.”

The Smashing Pumpkins Cyr tracklist:

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva