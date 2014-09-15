The Sixxis stream Hollow Shrine

The Sixxis have premiered their first full-length album, Hollow Shrine, with Prog – ahead of UK support slots with Spock’s Beard later this week.

The Atlanta band gained attention for last year’s self-titled EP, which led to tours with Wishbone Ash, the Winery Dogs, Adrian Belew and others, plus appearances at Mike Portnoy’s Progressive Nation At Sea cruise.

The five-piece consists of frontman Vladdy Iskhakov, bassist Mark Golden, drummer Josh Baker, guitarist Paul Sorah and guitarist Cameron Allen. They cite Rush, Muse and King’s X among their influences, along with personal experience of work as touring musicians for a string of big-name acts.

The Sixxis appear with Spock’s Beard at Leicester’ Musician on September 17, then London’s The Dome on September 18.

Hollow Shrine is on sale now via Burning Shed.