The Rube Goldberg Machine date Fragile Times

The Rube Goldberg Machine have announced that their debut album Fragile Times will be released on April 1.

The trio of Elliot Coombs, Jordan Brown and Dan Bowles signed a deal with Bad Elephant Music late last year to release the record.

Fragile Times is said to feature “diverse, dynamic and exciting songs based on Elliot’s politically and environmentally conscious lyrics and complemented by Jordan’s views on the nature of relationships.”

The album is available for pre-order from the group’s Bandcamp page, with those buying ahead of launch getting instant access to Little Funerals and In Symmetry.

The Rube Goldberg Machine Fragile Times tracklist