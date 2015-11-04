The Rube Goldberg Machine ink deal for debut

The Rube Goldberg Machine have signed a deal with Bad Elephant Music to release their debut album entitled Fragile Times.

The trio of Elliot Coombs, Jordan Brown and Dan Bowles are expected to launch the record in the first half of 2016.

Brown says: “We are absolutely delighted, proud and honoured to be working with Bad Elephant Music – the Enfant Terrible of prog labels.

“David and Martin are excellent people who are passionate about music, fun to work with and with a healthy taste for spicy food! We really couldn’t trust better people with our music.”

Martin Hutchinson, head of PR at Bad Elephant, adds: “The Rube Goldberg Machine’s intensive, eclectic and meaningful music resonated instantly with me.

“Full of brilliant melodies and virtuoso musicianship, they are a typical BEM band. A pleasure to work with but we’ll soon knock them into shape.”

The band previously released a lyric video for their track In Symmetry. View it below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.