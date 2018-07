The Room will headline the one-day Progtoberfest event in London on October 25.

They’ll be joined by A Formal Horse, The Far Meadow and Habu at the festival at The Bedford, Balham, from 12.30pm.

Organisers say: “Progtoberfest is a one day mini-festival featuring the best of the UK’s current progressive rock acts.

“From symphonic grandeur to intense guitar-fuelled mayhem, it has something for everyone with a taste for rock music without boundaries.”

Full day and evening-only tickets are on sale now.