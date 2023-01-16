The Rolling Stones share poignant live version of Wild Horses

The Rolling Stones have released a live version of the classic Wild Horses, taken from GRRR Live!, their upcoming live album, which is due to be released on February 10.

Wild Horses was originally recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama in 1969, and eventually saw the light of day on The Stones’ iconic Sticky Fingers album two years later. The live version was recorded during the band's 50 And Counting tour, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on December 15, 2012.

The 2012 performance was originally broadcast as a pay-pay-view event billed "One More Shot" in partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, and featured a number of special guests including Lady Gaga, John Mayer, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor.

More recently, the band released video of another performance of Wild Horses, filmed at London's Olympic Stadium in 2018 and featuring a guest vocal from Florence And The Machine singer Florence Welch.

GRRR Live! will released as a triple black vinyl set, with an indies-only version on white vinyl, and a red vinyl variant that's only available from the babd's website (opens in new tab). It's also released on 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. Full tracklist below.

The band have also announced a star-studded "immersive" virtual concert to celebrate the release of the album, which will take place on February 2 at 8PM GMT / 8PM Eastern / 8PM Pacific / 8PM AWST (February 3).

During the interactive event, fans will be also be upload video selfies of themselves enjoying the show, which will then be viewed by thousands of other fans across the globe. Tickets are available via the Rolling Stones Newark website (opens in new tab).

GRRR Live! Tracklist

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

Going own (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)|

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

CD2

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For the Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction